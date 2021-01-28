McKesson Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

McKesson has raised its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

McKesson stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.10. 36,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

