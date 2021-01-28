Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) dropped 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $41.90. Approximately 3,667,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,304,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

MDLA has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $78,424.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 796,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,309,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,438,210 shares of company stock valued at $53,042,052.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Medallia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

