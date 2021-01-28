Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.73

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $7.10. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $6.17, with a volume of 270,261 shares.

MFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.02.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. Analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

