Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.47

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $6.68. Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 50,995 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on DR. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.92 million and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.47.

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$131.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

