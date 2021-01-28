MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 1,384,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,036,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on MD shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MEDNAX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 82.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MEDNAX by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.