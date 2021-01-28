MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.66

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and traded as low as $4.31. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 4,077,810 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$508.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MEG)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

