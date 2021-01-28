Megacoin (MEC) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00402383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 200.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,395,740 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.