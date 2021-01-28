Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $342.91

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $342.91 and traded as high as $400.40. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) shares last traded at $388.90, with a volume of 3,154,441 shares.

MGGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 338 ($4.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -16.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 442.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

