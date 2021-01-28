Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L)’s (MGGT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGGT. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 338 ($4.42).

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) stock traded up GBX 16.40 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 405.30 ($5.30). 1,859,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.62. Meggitt PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 691.80 ($9.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 343.30.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

