Meme Market Capitalization Achieves $14.69 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Meme token can now be purchased for about $524.75 or 0.01572273 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $14.69 million and $3.06 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meme has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00311795 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003737 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

