Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $2.78. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 115,593 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.81% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

