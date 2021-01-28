MercadoLibre’s (MELI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bradesco Corretora

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Bradesco Corretora in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,541.24.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,718.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,741.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,735.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,335.37. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $3,985,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,316,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

