Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

