Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,480 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

