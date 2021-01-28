Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Mercury has a market capitalization of $527,897.08 and approximately $5,373.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mercury has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00129857 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00271547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00066633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

