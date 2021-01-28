Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 706,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 535,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $985.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.26.
Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.06 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)
Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.
