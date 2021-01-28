Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) (LON:CHRY) Shares Gap Up to $196.00

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) (LON:CHRY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $196.00, but opened at $203.00. Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) shares last traded at $192.00, with a volume of 293,448 shares.

In related news, insider Anne Ewing acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

About Merian Chrysalis Investment Co., Ltd. (CHRY.L) (LON:CHRY)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co, Ltd. is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

