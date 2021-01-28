Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Trading 8% Higher

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.81 and last traded at $15.67. 238,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 136,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $821.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 221,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,586,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 35,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

