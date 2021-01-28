Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Down 7.8%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.71 and last traded at $86.02. 1,578,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 641,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
