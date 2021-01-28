Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Shares Down 7.8%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.71 and last traded at $86.02. 1,578,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 641,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

