MesChain (MES) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16,319.00

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One MesChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. MesChain has a market cap of $125,538.53 and $16,319.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00054541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00133544 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00071799 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00069410 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039886 BTC.

