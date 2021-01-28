Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $96,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,383,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,828 shares of company stock worth $3,945,379 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

