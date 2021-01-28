Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Trading Up 6.1% Following Strong Earnings

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $39.47. 286,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 268,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,379 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

