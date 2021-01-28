Meta (MTA) Achieves Market Cap of $48.32 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $3.06 or 0.00008995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $48.32 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00264140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00332611 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,779,049 tokens. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

Meta Token Trading

