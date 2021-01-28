Meta Price Tops $3.07 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Meta has traded up 44.7% against the dollar. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00009677 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $48.33 million and $15.97 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00054473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00069128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,761,591 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

