Metadium (META) Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $10.82 million and $318,206.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00071013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.96 or 0.00895788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.05 or 0.04315109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014689 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (META) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.