MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,001.00

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $6,001.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00048278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00125873 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00269973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00067736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00315471 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,513,582,329 coins and its circulating supply is 2,343,030,534 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

