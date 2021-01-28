MetaMorph Achieves Market Capitalization of $205,356.63 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $205,356.63 and $49,888.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

