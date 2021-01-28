MetaMorph (METM) Price Tops $0.0006

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $198,489.50 and $38,288.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.75 or 0.00900974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.09 or 0.04408954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018102 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.