Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.16) Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.45). Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report on Wednesday.

MX opened at C$43.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$55.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$774.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$585.57 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,395.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

