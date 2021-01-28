Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Methanex Co. (MX.TO) alerts:

MX traded up C$1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.90. 280,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -28.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.36. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$13.24 and a 12 month high of C$62.49.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$774.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.7561878 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total value of C$175,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,395.

About Methanex Co. (MX.TO)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co. (MX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.