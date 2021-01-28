MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,455 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 93,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,754.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.93. 223,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.