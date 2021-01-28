Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,153.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,179.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,047.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $823.08.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.