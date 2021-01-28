MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Trading Up 0.8%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 67,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 67,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0197 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

