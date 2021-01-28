M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L) (LON:MGCI) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.95 Per Share

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L) (LON:MGCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.71. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L) stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 87.50 ($1.14). 365,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.