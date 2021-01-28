MIB Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,174.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $313,568.75 and $9,174.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 398,183,662 coins and its circulating supply is 120,881,734 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

