Michael W. Dunne Sells 33,143 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,831.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 18,239,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,376,158. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

