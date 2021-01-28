MicroMoney Price Up 79.3% This Week (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One MicroMoney token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded 79.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $167,521.92 and $70,780.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MicroMoney Token Profile

AMM is a token. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 tokens. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Token Trading

MicroMoney can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

