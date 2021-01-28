Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.72.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

