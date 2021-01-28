Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 44,002 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 9.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $196,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

