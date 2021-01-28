Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Price Target Raised to C$4.60

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from C$2.20 to C$4.60 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:ML traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.77. 115,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,188. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 30.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$314.35 million and a PE ratio of -80.21.

In other Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) news, Director Graham Harris sold 13,500 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$58,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 968,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,163,776. Also, Senior Officer Iain Colin Scarr sold 325,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$1,504,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,300 shares in the company, valued at C$3,066,449. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $62,790 and have sold 581,300 shares worth $2,258,200.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

