MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.36

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $2.69. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 92,442 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $50.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.64.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

