MINDOL Price Tops $0.30 on Top Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One MINDOL coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $50.60 million and approximately $382,602.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00312598 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00032404 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $522.17 or 0.01533671 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

