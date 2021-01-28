MINDOL Trading Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One MINDOL coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $47.98 million and approximately $98.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

