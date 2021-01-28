Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Shares of MTX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 143,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $71.10.
In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
