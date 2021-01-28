Minerals Technologies (MTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTX opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,966,099. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

