Minereum (MNE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $7,985.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00072082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00906628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.57 or 0.04329421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,239,291 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.