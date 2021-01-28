MintMe.com Coin Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $489,862.48 and $14.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.95 or 0.04061933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00401318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.62 or 0.01208389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00515520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 211.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00406685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00262558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00023412 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

