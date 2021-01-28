Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $4.29 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 29.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $119.45 million and approximately $25.44 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 90.7% higher against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00012667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00125285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00265818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00320310 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,860,608 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

