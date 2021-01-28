Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Hits $18.43 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $636,171.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for about $18.43 or 0.00054121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067139 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00264140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.24 or 0.00332611 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 286,723 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

