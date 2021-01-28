Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $416,642.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for $24.44 or 0.00075399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $416,642.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00130833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00275683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00067371 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 213,786 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

